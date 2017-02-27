Here Are The Sports World’s Best Reactions To Oscars’ Best Picture Gaffe

Share this:

The 89th Academy Awards did their best sports impression Sunday night.

If you haven’t watched the show’s bizarre announcement of Best Picture, well, you should. Here’s what happened: Warren Beatty initially announced “La La Land” as the winner, and the entire crew went onstage to accept the award. But “La La Land” didn’t win. Beatty read the wrong card, leaving one of the film’s producers, Jordan Horowitz, to announce to the confused crowd that “Moonlight” had, in fact, won.

I LITERALLY CANNOT BELIEVE THIS HAPPENED pic.twitter.com/lylBSZPHpV — Joon Lee (@iamjoonlee) February 27, 2017

It was a shocking turn of events that, naturally, had Twitter in an uproar. But the sports world isn’t immune to these kinds of sudden twists — just ask the Golden State Warriors and Atlanta Falcons, who recently blew huge leads in their respective title games.

So, as the rest of the world struggled to grasp what had just happened, Sports Twitter went right to the jokes.

Dear entertainment writers: this is what it's like for sportswriters on deadline all the time — Bruce Arthur (@bruce_arthur) February 27, 2017

Moonlight just made a better comeback than the Patriots and Cavs combined — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) February 27, 2017

Congratulations to La La Land on winning Best Picture. pic.twitter.com/Bbl0Xt3Adp — SportsPickle (@sportspickle) February 27, 2017

La La Land: Directed by Kyle Shanahan. — Mick Shaffer (@mickshaffer) February 27, 2017

Atlanta Falcons, you're no longer the worst at finishing… #Oscars — Eric Stangel (@EricStangel) February 27, 2017

A look at the dramatic turn in win probability in #Moonlight's best picture win at the #Oscars. La La Land had a 99.6% chance of winning. pic.twitter.com/bOL4sjyFxZ — Thomas Bassinger (@tometrics) February 27, 2017

LA LA LAND BLEW A 3-1 LEAD — Jonah Keri (@jonahkeri) February 27, 2017

all la la land had to do was run the ball — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) February 27, 2017

The Oscar goes to…. La La Land. pic.twitter.com/tZFIygXwXO — Kevin McGuire (@KevinOnCFB) February 27, 2017

I don’t know about you but I would watch THE HELL out of an ESPN 30 for 30 about the Oscars snafu. — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) February 27, 2017

Professional athletes and commentators also gave their two cents on the wild night.

I turned #Oscars off right before last award, not sure why… Now I'm sitting here.. Refresh. Refresh. Refresh. — Jason Kipnis (@TheJK_Kid) February 27, 2017

Wow, that was tough to watch #Oscars — Matt Duchene (@Matt9Duchene) February 27, 2017

wow what a plot twist pic.twitter.com/wORRcqBHCS — Sean Doolittle (@whatwouldDOOdo) February 27, 2017

A great Oscars night ends in #TotalChaos Steve Harvey like deja vu — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) February 27, 2017

But the “tweet of the night” award might have to go to a mascot.

I had a great time typing awards cards for the #Oscars last night. Hope they invite me back! pic.twitter.com/REkrB9Uu53 — Houston Astros Orbit (@OrbitAstros) February 27, 2017

