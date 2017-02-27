Here Are The Sports World’s Best Reactions To Oscars’ Best Picture Gaffe

The 89th Academy Awards did their best sports impression Sunday night.
If you haven’t watched the show’s bizarre announcement of Best Picture, well, you should. Here’s what happened: Warren Beatty initially announced “La La Land” as the winner, and the entire crew went onstage to accept the award. But “La La Land” didn’t win. Beatty read the wrong card, leaving one of the film’s producers, Jordan Horowitz, to announce to the confused crowd that “Moonlight” had, in fact, won.
It was a shocking turn of events that, naturally, had Twitter in an uproar. But the sports world isn’t immune to these kinds of sudden twists — just ask the Golden State Warriors and Atlanta Falcons, who recently blew huge leads in their respective title games.
So, as the rest of the world struggled to grasp what had just happened, Sports Twitter went right to the jokes.
Professional athletes and commentators also gave their two cents on the wild night.
But the “tweet of the night” award might have to go to a mascot.
