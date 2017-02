Share this:

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady dazzled fans on the field throughout the 2016 season and especially in Super Bowl LI.

For those that follow Brady via his Facebook page know that after every Patriots victory in 2016 there was a brand new edition of the “TB Times” to go along with it.

Take a look at the video above to relive the 2016 Patriots season through the eyes of Tom Brady’s Facebook page.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images