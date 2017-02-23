Here’s How Kate Upton, Justin Verlander Approach Sex Before His Starts

Share this:

Tweet







Detroit Tigers starter Justin Verlander is a creature of habit and always has stuck to a routine on days he pitches. On the other hand, his fiancée, Kate Upton, is 24 years old and has needs.

Something has to give.

Upton appeared on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” on Wednesday night, and she took a question from a viewer that many in her situation wouldn’t have elected to answer. Upton, however, had no problem with it, and she was fairly candid in responding to the question regarding what goes on in the bedroom the night before Verlander’s starts.

The Sports Daily covered Upton’s response, which definitely is interesting.

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images