Here’s Odds, Info For Every Patriots Vs. Falcons Super Bowl LI Prop Bet

Las Vegas sure seems to think Super Bowl LI should be an entertaining one with the three-point game spread and record over/under. But those aren’t the only things sports gambling fans can play the odds on.
There also are all kinds of wacky prop bets about things from the game to what color Lady Gaga’s hair will be for the halftime show.
There simply are way too many prop bets to count, but you can check out some of them for the big New England Patriots vs. Atlanta Falcons showdown at Houston’s NRG Stadium below, via Oddshark.
Super Bowl LI coin toss odds at Bovada
Heads -105
Tails -105
Team to win the coin toss
New England Patriots -105
Atlanta Falcons -105
Will the team that wins the coin toss win the game?
Yes -115
No -115
Will the team that chooses heads or tails in the coin toss be correct?
Yes -115
No -115
How long will it take Luke Bryan to sing the national anthem?
OVER 2:15 -120
UNDER 2:15 -120
What will Luke Bryan wear when he starts singing the national anthem?
Blue jeans -200
Any other pants or shorts +150
Will Luke Bryan wear a hat when he appears on screen before singing the national anthem?
Yes -120
No -120
Will Like Bryan forget or omit a word from the national anthem?
Yes +400
No -700
Which song will Lady Gaga sing first?
Born This Way +225
Bad Romance +250
Edge of Glory +600
Poker Face +1000
Just Dance +1000
Any Other Song +110
What color will Lady Gaga’s hair be when she starts her halftime show?
Blond -500
Any Other Color
First scoring play
Touchdown -165
Field Goal or Safety +135
Team to score first
New England Patriots -125
Atlanta Falcons -105
Team to score last
New England Patriots -115
Atlanta Falcons -115
First touchdown scorer
Julio Jones (ATL) +750
Devonta Freeman (ATL) +800
Julian Edelman (NE) +800
LeGarrette Blount (NE) +800
Tevin Coleman (ATL) +1200
Chris Hogan (NE) +1200
Dion Lewis (NE) +1200
Martellus Bennett (NE) +1200
Mohamed Sanu (ATL) +1400
Taylor Gabriel (ATL) +1600
James White (NE) +1800
Malcolm Mitchell (NE) +1800
Austin Hooper (ATL) +2200
Danny Amendola (NE) +2200
Tom Brady (NE) +2500
Matt Ryan (ATL) +2800
Justin Hardy (ATL) +3300
Levine Toilolo (ATL) +3300
Eric Weems (ATL) +6600
Joshua Perkins (ATL) +6600
Any Other Touchdown Scorer +550
First Patriots touchdown scorer
Julian Edelman (NE) +450
LeGarrette Blount (NE) +450
Chris Hogan (NE) +600
Dion Lewis (NE) +600
Martellus Bennett (NE) +650
James White (NE) +900
Malcolm Mitchell (NE) +900
Danny Amendola (NE) +1400
Tom Brady (NE) +1400
Any Other Patriots Touchdown Scorer +400
No New England Touchdown +2000
First Falcons touchdown scorer
Devonta Freeman (ATL) +400
Julio Jones (ATL) +400
Tevin Coleman (ATL) +600
Mohamed Sanu (ATL) +600
Taylor Gabriel (ATL) +700
Austin Hooper (ATL) +1200
Eric Weems (ATL +1800
Justin Hardy (ATL) +1800
Levine Toilolo (ATL) +1800
Any Other Atlanta Touchdown Scorer +375
No Atlanta Touchdown +2000
The first score
Patriots Touchdown +175
Patriots Field Goal +325
Patriots Safety +3300
Falcons Touchdown +190
Falcons Field Goal +375
Falcons Safety +3300
The Patriots’ first score
Touchdown -165
Field Goal or Safety +135
The Falcons’ first score
Touchdown -155
Field Goal or Safety +125
First offensive play
Run -150
Pass +120
MVP odds
Tom Brady (NE) +160
Matt Ryan (ATL) +275
Julio Jones (ATL) +750
Julian Edelman (NE) +1200
LeGarrette Blount (NE) +2000
Field +2000
Dion Lewis (NE) +2500
Devonta Freeman (ATL) +2500
Chris Hogan (NE) +2500
Tevin Coleman (ATL) +3300
Vic Beasley (ATL) +3300
Mohamed Sanu (ATL) +4000
Logan Ryan (NE) +5000
Martellus Bennett (NE) +5000
Austin Hooper (ATL) +6600
Matt Bryant (ATL) +6600
Taylor Gabriel (ATL) +6600
Stephen Gostkowski (NE) +6600
James White (NE) +6600
Malcom Butler (NE) +6600
Devin McCourty (NE) +7500
Deion Jones (ATL) +10000
Dwight Freeney (ATL) +10000
Eric Weems (ATL) +10000
Keanu Neal (ATL) +10000
Danny Amendola (NE) +10000
Dont’a Hightower (NE) +10000
Malcolm Mitchell (NE) +10000
Patrick Chung (NE) +10000
Rob Ninkovich (NE) +10000
Levine Toilolo (ATL) +15000
Chris Long (NE) +15000
Who will MVP first mention after getting the trophy?
Team/Teammates +200
Coach +900
Owner +900
God +200
Family +900
Donald Trump +2000
Does not mention any of the above +250
What color liquid will be poured on the winning coach?
Clear/Water +300
Lime/Green +300
Yellow +300
Orange +300
Red +500
Blue +750
Purple +1000
Alternative spread
New England Patriots -21½ +900
New England Patriots -17½ +550
New England Patriots -14½ +400
New England Patriots -13½ +350
New England Patriots -10½ +275
New England Patriots -7½ +200
New England Patriots -6½ +160
New England Patriots +3½ -275
New England Patriots +6½ -350
New England Patriots +7½ -500
New England Patriots +10½ -700
New England Patriots +14½ -1200
Atlanta Falcons +21½ -1800
Atlanta Falcons +17½ -900
Atlanta Falcons +14½ -600
Atlanta Falcons +13½ -500
Atlanta Falcons +10½ -450
Atlanta Falcons +7½ -260
Atlanta Falcons +6½ -200
Atlanta Falcons -3½ +215
Atlanta Falcons -6½ +275
Atlanta Falcons -7½ +350
Atlanta Falcons -10½ +450
Atlanta Falcons -14½ +600
Alternative total
Over 67½ +230
Under 67½ -290
Over 65½ +195
Under 65½ -250
Over 63½ +150
Under 63½ -180
Over 61½ +120
Under 61½ -150
Over 56½ -150
Under 56½ +120
Over 54½ -180
Under 54½ +150
Over 52½ -225
Under 52½ +185
Over 50½ -300
Under 50½ +240
Over 48½ -400
Under 48½ +300
Over 46½ -550
Under 46½ +375
Anytime touchdown scorer
Julio Jones (ATL) -150
LeGarrette Blount (NE) -150
Devonta Freeman (ATL) -125
Julian Edelman (NE) -125
Tevin Coleman (ATL) +130
Martellus Bennett (NE) +150
Mohamed Sanu (ATL) +160
Taylor Gabriel (ATL) +175
Chris Hogan (NE) +175
Malcolm Mitchell (NE) +175
Danny Amendola (NE) +300
James White (NE) +300
Austin Hooper (ATL) +325
Justin Hardy (ATL) +450
Matt Ryan (ATL) +550
Levine Toilolo (ATL) +600
Total touchdowns
Over 6½ (-140)o
Under 6½ (+110)u
Total Patriots touchdowns
Over 3½ (-125)o
Under 3½ (-105)u
Total Falcons touchdowns
Over 3½ (EVEN)o
Under 3½ (-130)u
Total touchdowns
0 +10000
1 +5000
2 +2500
3 +1000
4 +700
5 +475
6 +400
7 +450
8 +600
9 +700
10 or more +425
Total Patriots touchdowns
0 +2000
1 +700
2 +350
3 +375
4 +325
5 +475
6 or more +450
Total Falcons touchdowns
0 +1800
1 +550
2 +325
3 +300
4 +350
5 +600
6 or more +650
Longest touchdown yardage
Over 52½ (-115)o
Under 52½ (-115)u
Team to score longest touchdown
New England Patriots -115
Atlanta Falcons -115
How long will first touchdown be?
No Touchdown in the game +10000
0 Yard Touchdown +3300
1-7 Yard Touchdown +160
8-15 Yard Touchdown +400
16-25 Yard Touchdown +450
26-39 Yard Touchdown +500
40-59 Yard Touchdown +700
60-79 Yard Touchdown +1200
80-95 Yard Touchdown +1600
96 or More Yard Touchdown +1600
Team to score shortest touchdown
New England Patriots -115
Atlanta Falcons -115
Total made field goals
Over 3½ (-150)o
Under 3½ (+120)u
Total Patriots made field goals
Over 1½ (-215)o
Under 1½ (+175)u
Total Falcons made field goals
Over 1½ (-155)o
Under 1½ (+125)u
Longest made field goal
Over 47.5 Yards -115
Under 47.5 Yards -115
Team to make longest field goal
New England Patriots -130
Atlanta Falcons EVEN
Shortest successful field goal
Over 25.5 Yards -115
Under 25.5 Yards -115
Team to make shortest field goal
New England Patriots -130
Atlanta Falcons EVEN
First-half winning margin
Patriots by 1 to 3 points +800
Patriots by 4 to 6 points +800
Patriots by 7 to 9 points +800
Patriots by 10 to 12 points +900
Patriots by 13 or more points +325
Falcons by 1 to 3 points +850
Falcons by 4 to 6 points +900
Falcons by 7 to 9 points +900
Falcons by 10 to 12 points +1000
Falcons by 13 or more points +500
Tie +900
Victory margin
Patriots by 1-6 points +350
Patriots by 7-12 points +550
Patriots by 13-18 points +700
Patriots by 19-24 points +900
Patriots by 25-30 points +1600
Patriots by 31-36 points +2500
Patriots by 37-42 points +4000
Patriots by 43+ points +5000
Falcons by 1-6 points +400
Falcons by 7-12 points +650
Falcons by 13-18 points +900
Falcons by 19-24 points +1400
Falcons by 25-30 points +2500
Falcons by 31-36 points +4000
Falcons by 37-42 points +6600
Falcons by 43+ points +7500
Will there be overtime?
Yes +750
No -1500
Will either Tom Brady or Matt Ryan break Super Bowl record for passing yards?
Yes +500
No -900
Will Matt Ryan win regular season and Super Bowl MVP?
Yes +300
No -500
Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images
