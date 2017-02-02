Here’s The Advice DeMarco Murray Gave Cowboys Rookie Ezekiel Elliott

Share this:

HOUSTON — Ezekiel Elliott had an excellent rookie campaign, and although his amazing talent likely is the biggest reason for his success, the Dallas Cowboys running back also received some advice from someone who’s been in his shoes.

Tennessee Titans running back DeMarco Murray, who spent his first four seasons in Dallas from 2011 through 2014, explained Thursday to NESN.com’s Michaela Vernava on Radio Row what exactly he told Elliott this season.

Murray holds the Cowboys’ single-season rushing record — 1,845 yards during the 2014 season — but Elliott rushed for 1,631 yards in his rookie campaign, so it’s reasonable to think the former Ohio State standout might break that mark as he gains more NFL experience.

Murray, who’s in Houston to promote Gatorade, also talked about Tony Romo’s future and how the Titans can take the next step. Check it all out in the video above.