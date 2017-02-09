Here’s The Exact Moment Tom Brady Realized His Super Bowl Jersey Was Missing

Share this:

The biggest question surrounding the New England Patriots in the aftermath of Super Bowl LI isn’t about which free agents they’ll re-sign or which players will attend the team’s White House visit.

It regards the whereabouts of Tom Brady’s Super Bowl jersey.

The Patriots quarterback has been unable to find the No. 12 jersey he wore while he led New England to the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history, with all signs indicating it was stolen out of his locker during the postgame celebration.

Yahoo! Sports executive producer Alan Springer earlier this week posted video of the exact moment Brady realized the jersey — which surely would fetch a pretty penny on eBay — was missing.

Here’s more on the situation from Yahoo!, complete with a dramatic score:

Brady said Monday during his Super Bowl MVP news conference he had yet to locate the jersey.

“I put it in my bag, and then I came out, and it wasn’t there anymore,” he said. “It’s unfortunate, because that’s a nice piece of memorabilia. If it shows up on eBay somewhere, someone let me know and I’ll try to track that down.”

Brady added: “Those are pretty special ones to keep, but what can you do? I’ll take the ring. That’s good enough for me.”

