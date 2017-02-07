Here’s What Riding A Duck Boat In Patriots’ Super Bowl Parade Looked Like

Share this:

BOSTON — New England Patriots fans either didn’t read the weather report, or they didn’t care.

Despite an unpleasant mix of snow and freezing rain and temperatures in the low 30s, more than 1 million people flocked to downtown Boston on Tuesday for a parade celebrating the Patriots’ improbable Super Bowl LI victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

By now, you’ve probably seen the scenes from ground level — including Tom Brady’s catch, Rob Gronkowski’s beer spike and Bill Belichick’s awesome chant — but what did the celebration look like from the duck boats that rolled down Boylston Street?

This writer was lucky enough to find out, riding along in the media duck boat — Beantown Betty, to be exact — to capture the sights and sounds as the Patriots’ players, coaches and staff saw them.

Here are some of the highlights:

Duckboats are queued inside Hynes Convention center. Awaiting the go-ahead. pic.twitter.com/lWQ9hxC2Cg — Darren Hartwell (@darren_hartwell) February 7, 2017

So this is pretty fun. pic.twitter.com/AyxDqlhJTU — Darren Hartwell (@darren_hartwell) February 7, 2017

Snow turns to confetti at the #PatriotsParade pic.twitter.com/eF18oquYfu — Darren Hartwell (@darren_hartwell) February 7, 2017

A+ soundtrack during the parade today. Here's "One More Time." pic.twitter.com/rQZ7gxeSvN — Darren Hartwell (@darren_hartwell) February 7, 2017

So yeah, the weather didn't stop anyone. pic.twitter.com/41JQW5gden — Darren Hartwell (@darren_hartwell) February 7, 2017

There was, of course, plenty of dancing — both during and after the parade.

Devin McCourty and the DBs dancing with *everybody* pic.twitter.com/RF4g9tvcZh — Darren Hartwell (@darren_hartwell) February 7, 2017

Parade over, LeGarrette Blount and the Pats RB still dancing: pic.twitter.com/BrU3BQ0j4x — Darren Hartwell (@darren_hartwell) February 7, 2017

Patriots fans packed the parade route, some with pretty creative signs directed at a certain NFL commissioner.

Contender for best parade sign: "Goodell eats corn the long way." pic.twitter.com/6l51E6Kxcl — Darren Hartwell (@darren_hartwell) February 7, 2017

A few more crowd shots. Patriots fans are nuts/awesome. pic.twitter.com/zzyhDxUrEC — Darren Hartwell (@darren_hartwell) February 7, 2017

Long story short: Tuesday’s parade went off without a hitch. It’s almost like the city has done this before.

Thumbnail photo via Darren Hartwell/NESN