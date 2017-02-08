Honda Unleashes Truly Bizarre Ad In Support Of 2017 Clarity Fuel Cell

Share this:

Tweet







When we think about hydrogen-powered vehicles like the Honda Clarity, a lot of images come to mind. But we can say, with absolutely certainty, that none of those images ever include the floating heads of children singing Fleetwood Mac.

But, we are not Honda, and Honda is not us. In a press release today, the automaker revealed a new commercial for the 2017 Clarity Fuel Cell that, if nothing else, is sure to leave an impression.

Yes, the heads are supposed to be hydrogen atoms, and yes they’re singing “Don’t Stop.” They also might be sticking around for a while, as the ad is part of “Always Thinking About Tomorrow,” a new marketing campaign Honda’s launching in support of the Clarity.

“The new marketing campaign for the Honda Clarity Fuel Cell is the next step in our effort to advance fuel cell vehicles to the mainstream market,” Steve Center, vice president of the environmental business development office at American Honda Motor, said in the release. “This fully integrated marketing campaign also demonstrates our commitment to growing electrified vehicles into a volume pillar for the Honda brand.”

Inspired by Honda’s long-running environmental slogan “Blue Skies for our Children,” the new ad was directed by Oscar and Emmy-nominated stop-motion artist PES. And like the Clarity, the ad only will be seen in California, as it will make its TV debut in the Los Angeles market during the Academy Awards on Feb 26.