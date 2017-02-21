Houston Police Value Tom Brady’s Missing Super Bowl Jersey, And It’s Not Cheap

Share this:

Whoever stole Tom Brady’s Super Bowl LI jersey might not have realized how much trouble they were getting themselves into.

The New England Patriots quarterback’s jersey went missing almost immediately after the team’s win over the Atlanta Falcons, and it still hasn’t turned up. But Houston police put a value on the jersey, and it turns out the theft actually is a major crime.

According to a police report obtained by TMZ Sports, Brady’s jersey is worth a whopping $500,000, and the crime is listed as a first-degree felony. The Houston police department even has a special major offenders unit on the case, but there reportedly have been no new leads.

It seems unlikely anyone will come forward at this point, though, considering the maximum punishment for a first-degree felony in Texas is five to 99 years or life in prison with a $10,000 fine. Brady might have to be satisfied with owning just four Super Bowl jerseys rather than five.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images