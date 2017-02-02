How Much Longer Will Bill Belichick Coach Patriots? Robert Kraft Apparently Knows

Share this:

Tweet







Guessing when Bill Belichick or Tom Brady will retire at this point seems pretty futile considering how many times the pundits already have been wrong. But there at least appears to be some sort of plan in place for the Patriots head coach’s future end in New England.

In an exchange that has the sports world buzzing, Patriots owner Robert Kraft offered a pretty revealing quote recently about how much longer Belichick will coach the team to The Washington Post’s Mark Maske.

“As long as he wants,” Patriots owner Robert Kraft said this week.

And how much longer will he want?

“We have a pact that we don’t talk about that,” Kraft said. “He knows and I know. But he won’t be done this year.”

So it appears there’s no need to worry about the 64-year-old coach walking off into the sunset if his team beats the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI, but there is an eventual end date known by the New England brass.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images