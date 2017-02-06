Hyundai Shoots Super Bowl Ad During Game, Reunites Troops With Families

Share this:

Regardless of which team you were rooting for, Super Bowl LI was thrilling to watch. But thanks to Hyundai, three members of the U.S. military — and their families — had a Super Bowl experience that was second to none.

As innovative as it was emotional, Hyundai’s “Operation Better” was shot in two separate locations as the game was being played. Soldiers stationed in Zagan, Poland were brought into a small room — fitted with a 360-degree screen — that virtually transported them to a suite in Houston’s NRG Stadium where they were able to watch the game alongside their families. The families in Houston communicated with the soldiers through a monitor being held by a teddy bear.

As great as this commercial is, its exhibited production is just as fascinating. Directed by Peter Berg (Patriots Day, Deepwater Horizon), the ad and its concept were teased during the weeks leading up to the game, and the final product didn’t disappoint.

Hyundai and its agency Innocean brought a remote studio to NRG Stadium that was loaded with all the tools necessary to produce the ad on the fly, according to Automotive News. Because the ad needed to be finished and approved before the conclusion of the game, the group brought in representatives from the NFL, FOX, and the military to help things run smoothly. Some of the footage was prepared prior to the game, so Hyundai was able to receive and edit the footage shot in Poland as the game was progressing.

Running an ad during the Super Bowl that doesn’t feature one vehicle is a bold move, but Hyundai was going for something bigger than car sales.

“What is the brand really doing to make a statement to the world to really make things better for people that maybe aren’t even Hyundai customers? What are these acts for the brand that you do on a regular basis to make people stand up and go ‘Wow, I love what that brand stands for,'” Dean Evans, Hyundai’s chief marketing officer, told Automotive News. “We like to say buying a better car starts with a better car company.”

It’s worth nothing that that Hyundai had a backup 90-second commercial prepared in case “Operation Better” didn’t go as planned.