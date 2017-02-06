Internet Reacts To Lady Gaga’s All-Time Great Super Bowl LI Halftime Show

Share this:

Prince. Michael Jackson. Beyonce. U2. Lady Gaga?

Yes, the argument certainly could be made that Lady Gaga put on once of the greatest halftime performances ever at Super Bowl LI, from her patriotic opening to her literal mic drop at the end.

It’s a show that will be talked about for quite some time we think, especially considering considering the Atlanta Falcons were blowing out the New England Patriots at halftime. So let’s take a look at some of the best reactions.

First, we start with some clever comments about Lady Gaga jumping off the NRG Stadium roof.

how it feels covering politics in 2017 pic.twitter.com/LOcYry795x — David Mack (@davidmackau) February 6, 2017

Patriots fans rn pic.twitter.com/ueoFH8OPHq — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) February 6, 2017

And here’s some of the best of the rest:

Prince will always be the GOAT halftime show. I feel like we're watching the silver medal. — Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) February 6, 2017

Okay, @ladygaga just killing the Half Time Show stealing the show! — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) February 6, 2017

LADY GAGA IMPRESS ME BIG TIME #Superbowl — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) February 6, 2017

Best halftime show of all time. Go ahead. Spew your hatorade. — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) February 6, 2017

That was…I'm speechless. Blew me away.

Better than Prince. Better than Beyonce. — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) February 6, 2017

GAGA MIC DROP 🐐 🐐 🐐 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 6, 2017

Seriously this is amazing. Give credit where credit is due. — Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) February 6, 2017

That was an all-time Super Bowl halftime show. — Mike Cole (@MikeColeNESN) February 6, 2017

When you predicted a Satanic ritual and then Lady Gaga just plays her hits pic.twitter.com/XP9NDMtSXX — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) February 6, 2017

Great job, Gaga. Owned the stage. Great halftime. — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) February 6, 2017

Is this a football move pic.twitter.com/PgR9H4F8T0 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 6, 2017

Gaga made no statement beyond opening patriotic songs, but show was empowering and diverse enough to speak for itself..great stuff.. — Bill Plaschke (@BillPlaschke) February 6, 2017

Former Patriots defensive tackle Dominique Easley disagreed with all those takes, though.

Noooooo I don't think so terrible https://t.co/DP4PlUSZpY — Dominique Easley (@DominiqueEasley) February 6, 2017

And it wouldn’t be the internet without a tweet about President Donald Trump.

