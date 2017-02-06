Internet Reacts To Lady Gaga’s All-Time Great Super Bowl LI Halftime Show

Prince. Michael Jackson. Beyonce. U2. Lady Gaga?
Yes, the argument certainly could be made that Lady Gaga put on once of the greatest halftime performances ever at Super Bowl LI, from her patriotic opening to her literal mic drop at the end.
It’s a show that will be talked about for quite some time we think, especially considering considering the Atlanta Falcons were blowing out the New England Patriots at halftime. So let’s take a look at some of the best reactions.
First, we start with some clever comments about Lady Gaga jumping off the NRG Stadium roof.
And here’s some of the best of the rest:
Former Patriots defensive tackle Dominique Easley disagreed with all those takes, though.
And it wouldn’t be the internet without a tweet about President Donald Trump.
