Introducing The NBA Gatorade League (Or ‘G-League’); Farewell, D-League

Let’s hope basketball junkies love Gatorade.

The NBA D-League announced on its website Tuesday it will rebrand itself as the NBA Gatorade League, beginning in the 2017-18 season. The NBA’s official development league will shower itself in Gatorade (figuratively) under terms of the first-of-its-kind partnership, with the company’s logo also appearing on courts, team jerseys and game-balls throughout the league.

Learn more about the first entitlement partnership for a U.S. professional sports league » https://t.co/GGNVnTNIzg pic.twitter.com/6TzgC7H5J9 — NBA D-League (@nbadleague) February 14, 2017

The G-League also will partner with Gatorade’s Sports Science Institute to help develop Gatorade products and improve players’ performances.

“The NBA D-League has prepared hundreds of players for the NBA and Gatorade has always been focused on fueling players to perform at the highest level,” NBA deputy commissioner Mark Tatum said. “We look forward to collaborating with the renowned GSSI team to enhance player development and our game.”

Minor-league professional basketball in the U.S. will never be the same.