Is Tom Brady’s Missing Jersey On An Equipment Truck Bound For Boston?

The extensive search for Tom Brady’s missing Super Bowl LI jersey has yet to yield any results.

But what if Brady’s jersey gets delivered right to his doorstep?

TMZ Sports reported another twist in the jersey mystery Thursday, as “law enforcement sources involved in the search” told the network they’re “hopeful” the New England Patriots quarterback’s No. 12 jersey was put in a team equipment truck driving from Houston to Boston.

Per TMZ Sports, the truck wasn’t thoroughly searched before it left NRG Stadium after the Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons, so officials are hoping Brady’s jersey turns up in Boston on Thursday, when the truck is scheduled to be unpacked.

For what it’s worth, a report surfaced late Sunday night that a Patriots equipment manager had secured Brady’s jersey after the game. So, while Brady has admitted he hasn’t seen the jersey, it’s possible his threads are just taking the long way home.

If that’s the case, it’d be a bit of an anticlimactic ending to a saga that’s drawn the attention of everyone from the Houston police department to the Texas Rangers to Boston Red Sox pitcher David Price.

H/t to Pro Football Talk

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images