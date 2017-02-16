Isaiah Thomas ‘Confident’ He Can Pass Russell Westbrook As NBA’s Top Scorer

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Celtics have had a remarkable season thus far, and that is in large part due to Isaiah Thomas.

The All-Star guard is averaging an incredible 29.9 points per game this season, good for the second-highest mark in the NBA. Thomas only trails Oklahoma City Thunder superstar Russell Westbrook, who’s averaging 30.9 points per game and has held the top spot for the majority of the season.

However, with 26 games remaining in the Celtics’ season, Thomas believes he can overtake Westbrook on the scoring leaderboard, as he told Bill Doyle of the Worcester Telegram & Gazette following the Celtics’ 116-108 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday.

Does Isaiah Thomas expect to pass Russell Westbrook as NBA's top scorer? “That’s the goal. I think I can. I’m confident I can,” he said. — Bill Doyle (@BillDoyle15) February 16, 2017

This lofty goal might sound ambitious, but doubting Thomas would only play into the Celtics guard’s hands. At just 5-foot-9, he has been doubted for seemingly his entire basketball career and has proved the skeptics wrong time and time again.

So while Westbrook is a tremendous player in his own right and shows no signs of slowing down, we wouldn’t put it past Thomas to achieve this feat.

Thumbnail photo via Russ Isabella/USA TODAY Sports Images