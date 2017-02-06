Isaiah Thomas Named NBA Eastern Conference Player Of The Week Amid Hot Stretch

Share this:

Tom Brady isn’t the only Boston-area athlete racking up the accolades these days.

Boston Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas on Monday was named the NBA’s Eastern Conference Player of the Week after a string of incredible performances. Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry took home Player of the Week honors in the Western Conference.

Thomas averaged a whopping 37.8 points over last week’s three-game span. The 5-foot-9 guard dropped 41 points against the Detroit Pistons on Monday, racked up 44 points in a comeback win over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, poured in 38 points against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday and tallied 28 points Sunday in a win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

He also did this:

IT averaged 17.5 points in the 4th quarter this week. That was better than 165 other Eastern Conference players averaged overall. 👉⌚️ — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) February 6, 2017

It’s been quite the few days for Thomas, who was named the NBA’s Eastern Conference Player of the Month for January and entered Monday averaging 29.9 points per game, good for second in the NBA behind Russell Westbrook (31 points per game).

It was the sixth consecutive week Thomas was nominated for Player of the Week but the first time he’s won the honor this season.

