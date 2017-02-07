James White Celebrates In Disney World After Patriots Win Super Bowl LI

Share this:

It took some late-game magic for the New England Patriots to win Super Bowl LI.

The Patriots miraculously erased a 25-point second-half deficit and ultimately defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime.

So, it’s only fitting that one of the stars of Super Bowl LI celebrated in one of the most magical places on Earth: Disney World.

Following the incredible victory, Patriots running back James White hopped on a plane to Orlando and joined Mickey Mouse for a Super Bowl victory parade.

White certainly deserves the recognition. The third-year back set a Super Bowl record for receptions with 14 and found the end zone three times, one of which the game-winning score. Even Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who was named Super Bowl MVP, admitted White probably should have claimed the honor.

Monday’s Disney World parade will just be the start of the Super Bowl festivities for White. He’ll rejoin his teammates on Tuesday when the Super Bowl LI champions load up on duck boats for a victory parade around Boston.