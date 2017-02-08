James White Forgot To Take Ball From Game-Winning TD In Super Bowl LI

Share this:

Tweet







New England Patriots running back James White scored three touchdowns in the Pats’ 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI, including the game-winning score in overtime. The only problem is, he doesn’t know where the ball from that touchdown is.

That’s right, White went on ESPN’s “Mike & Mike” on Monday and said that he forgot to take the famous ball with him after he scored.

“I have no idea what happened to the ball,” White said. “I have no idea. I dropped it at some point when I was running around, I don’t know.”

He told “The Dan Patrick Show” on Tuesday that he hopes that someone grabbed it and that it’s in the possession of the Patriots.

“I wasn’t thinking in that moment. I was too busy sprinting down the field,” White said.

The electric running back did keep the ball from his first touchdown of the game.

White was spectacular on the biggest stage, catching 14 balls for 110 yards and a score, while also scoring twice on the ground. He was so good that quarterback and Super Bowl LI MVP Tom Brady promised to give him the truck that goes along with the MVP honor but it doesn’t appear that the star will be able to deliver on that promise.

It would still be nice if someone gave White the ball from that historic touchdown since the Patriots wouldn’t have hoisted their fifth Lombardi Trophy without him.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images