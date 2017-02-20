James White Serenaded With ‘MVP’ Chants In Return To Wisconsin

Share this:

James White received a hero’s welcome Sunday night during a visit to his alma mater, the University of Wisconsin.

The New England Patriots running back was recognized during a basketball game between Wisconsin and Maryland, with fans chanting “MVP, MVP” as he walked to center court.

Great to have @SweetFeet_White back in Madison. Thanks for stopping by the @BadgerMBB game! pic.twitter.com/o9soRho2Aj — Wisconsin Badgers (@UWBadgers) February 19, 2017

Though he didn’t actually win the award, White put on an MVP-worthy performance in Super Bowl LI, catching a Super Bowl-record 14 passes and scoring three touchdowns in the Patriots’ 34-28 overtime win over the Atlanta Falcons.