JaVale McGee’s Mom Wants Shaquille O’Neal To Lose Job For Cyberbullying Son

Shaquille O’Neal is dropping his feud with JaVale McGee per his own mother’s request. McGee’s mom isn’t too happy with O’Neal, though, and thinks the former NBA star should lose his analyst job with TNT for taking things too far.

“He cyberbullied my son,” Pamela McGee said, according to The Undefeated. “Totally inappropriate. Shaquille needs to lose his job or be suspended. The NBA needs to make a stand.”

Shaq has long made sport of McGee, frequently featuring the Golden State Warriors big man on his “Shaqtin’ a Fool” segment, in which him and his TNT co-hosts poke fun at players for their flubs on the hardwood. McGee had enough last week and fired back at O’Neal, leading to an epic Twitter battle in which Shaq even threatened physical harm on McGee.

“If you really want to get technical with it, it’s bullying,” Pamela McGee said of O’Neal’s antics, according to The Undefeated. “We all have little jokes and stuff. But when you continue to pick on just one person — as his career is resurrecting — there’s nothing to it but bullying. And it’s unacceptable. You can’t allow someone to continue to do this who represents TNT and the NBA.

“He is a representative of TNT and the NBA. Broadcasters are held to a higher authority. He should lose his job.”

Basically, McGee’s mom simply isn’t a fan of Shaq’s shtick.

“And, besides, what 45-year-old man will say, I’m going to (slap the s—) out of a current player? He belittles, he berates Dwight Howard. He belittles, he berates (Kendrick) Perkins,” Pamela McGee said. “But he sits in a glass house. And when people throw back stones, it’s an issue. No. He has to be held accountable.”

The moms have spoken.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images