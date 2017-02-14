Jazz Will Use New Jersey Sponsorship To Benefit Cancer Research

Share this:

If you haven’t heard, sponsors on jerseys are coming to the NBA for the 2017-18 season.

The Utah Jazz are the latest team to ink a sponsorship deal, but they did so Monday with a charitable twist.

The Jazz are partnering with Qualtrics, a Utah-based data company, but you won’t see the Qualtrics logo on Jazz uniforms next season. Instead, the Jazz will be putting a patch with the name of Qualtrics’ charity, 5 For The Fight, on their jerseys to benefit cancer research.

“Rather than placing the company’s logo on the jersey for the 2017-2018 season, Qualtrics is sponsoring the patch in the name of its charity — 5 For The Fight — to raise funds to accelerate the pace of innovative cancer research,” the team said in a press release.

“The 5 For The Fight logo will be placed on all Jazz game uniforms, calling attention to a global campaign that invites everyone to donate $5 to cancer research. Qualtrics will sponsor the patch and the Utah Jazz will integrate the groundbreaking effort to support cancer research into other highly visible Jazz platforms such as in-game signage and activities, digital and social media content, and arena signage and broadcasting.”

Here’s what the jersey will look like.

Our jersey patch will be #FiveForTheFight! We hope to raise awareness and help drive contributions for cancer research. pic.twitter.com/7zeOe6dxcV — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) February 13, 2017

The Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers, Boston Celtics and Sacramento Kings are the other four teams that have landed advertising deals for their jerseys so far.

Well done, Jazz.

