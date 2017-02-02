Jen Welter, First Female NFL Coach, Breaks Down Super Bowl LI QB Matchup

Share this:

Tweet







HOUSTON — Jen Welter no longer is a member of the Arizona Cardinals coaching staff, but she hasn’t stopped breaking down NFL personnel.

Welter, who made history when she joined the Cardinals as a coaching intern, making her the league’s first female coach, joined NESN.com’s Michaela Vernava on Super Bowl LI Radio Row. The Boston College alum analyzed the quarterback matchup of Tom Brady and Matt Ryan, in addition to sharing what it was like to break down barriers in the sport.