HOUSTON — Rob Gronkowski has plenty of fans around the country and Jenny McCarthy and Boston native Donnie Wahlberg are one of his more famous ones.

The happy couple appeared at the Leather and Laces event prior to Super Bowl LI and spoke to NESN.com’s Rachel Holt.

Watch the video above to see them gush over their favorite tight end and also give some praise to the rest of the New England Patriots as they get set to take on the Atlanta Falcons.