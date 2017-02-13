Jerry Remy Reveals Latest Bout With Cancer, Still Plans To Cover Red Sox Games On NESN

Share this:

Former Boston Red Sox second baseman and longtime NESN broadcaster Jerry Remy revealed Monday morning he currently is battling cancer.

Remy, who signed a multi-year contract with the network in January, still plans to return to the booth for his 30 season with NESN and will serve as the primary color analyst for Red Sox games in 2017.

Remy will hold a conference call Monday afternoon to address his health status and advocate for periodic screenings and check-ups. He also will sit down for an exclusive interview with NESN’s Tom Caron that will air on “NESN Live” at 5:30 p.m. ET, “Red Sox from Fort Myers” at 6 p.m. and “NESN Sports Today” at 10 p.m.

