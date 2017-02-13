Jerry Sandusky’s Son Arrested On 14 Counts Of Child Sexual Abuse

Jeffrey Sandusky, the son of convicted sex abuser and former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky, was charged Monday with multiple counts relating to sexual offenses against a minor, according to The Associated Press.
The 41-year-old Jeffrey Sandusky is being charged with 14 counts, including solicitation of statutory sexual assault and solicitation of involuntary sexual deviate intercourse.
He is being held on $200,000 bail at Centre County Correctional Facility in Bellefonte, Penn.
Jeffrey Sandusky was a loyal supporter of his father during his trial for the sexual assault of 10 boys over at least 15 years, often accompanying his mother, Dottie, to the proceedings. Jerry Sandusky was sentenced to 30-60 years in prison in 2012.
Police are accusing Jeffrey Sandusky of soliciting naked photos from a 16-year-old girl in 2016, and attempting to have oral sex with her then 15-year-old sister in 2013.
“All children have a right to be safe,” Centre County District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller told AP. “We will prosecute this case as aggressively as we do all child abuse cases.”
According to the arrest affidavit obtained by The Associated Press, the alleged victims’ father turned over text messages in which Jeffrey Sandusky asks one of the girls for nude photographs.
When the mother of the alleged victims approached Jeffrey Sandusky he said, “he knows it was wrong and inappropriate,” police told AP.
Although Jeffrey Sandusky never accused his father of abusing him, his brother, Matt Sandusky, alleged during their adoptive fathers’ trial that he had been abused by Jerry Sandusky.
A preliminary hearing for Jeffrey Sandusky has been scheduled for Feb. 22, according to CNN.
Thumbnail photo via Matthew O’Haren/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP