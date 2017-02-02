Jim Harbaugh Thinks Tom Brady Is The Greatest Football Player Ever

Share this:

The New England Patriots will be playing in their seventh Super Bowl in the last 15 years when they take on the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

For Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, a win on Feb. 5 would be his fifth Super Bowl championship, which would be the most for any quarterback in NFL history.

Brady’s unprecedented résumé certainly puts him in the conversation as one of the greatest players to ever play the game, but Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh thinks he has already cemented the No. 1 spot.

“He’s already got it,” Harbaugh told ESPN. “That’s the point. Tom Brady is the greatest football player to ever play. If you can play that good, that consistently great year-after-year-after-year-after-year, game-after-game-after-game-after-game, nobody’s ever done that.”

In fact, Harbaugh thinks even comparing Brady to other players is foolish.

“I don’t think he gets the credit that’s due to him,” he said. “People compare him to other people. He is the greatest football player of all time and he’s not getting that (credit). That’s his due, and he doesn’t quite get it the way he should.”

While Brady’s case for being the greatest player of all time is up for debate, one thing is certain: Michigan alumni stick together.e

