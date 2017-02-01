Jimmy Butler, Bulls Players Reportedly Concerned With Front Office Spying

Share this:

Tweet







The Chicago Bulls have had a rocky start to the season, to say the least.

The team is currently 24-25, and have had publicized incidents of locker room trouble on numerous occasions.

Chicago’s precarious season continued on Monday when it was reported that Jimmy Butler, among other Bulls players, are concerned about potential “spying” taking place in the locker room.

As a result of this speculation of spying, several Bulls players are fearful of what they say getting back to general manager Gar Forman, according to the Chicago Sun Times’ Joe Cowley.

“Butler, as well as several other Bulls players, have also had issues with the ‘spying’ that goes on in the locker room,” Cowley writes, “with Butler warning new players that if they didn’t want Forman to hear criticism, don’t talk in front of certain assistant coaches like Randy Brown.”

According to Cowley, this suggested “spying” is used by the front office to gain an upper hand on players, so that when the team cuts ties with a player either by trade or free agency, it will appear justified in the press conference.

“They did it with Lu (Luol Deng), they did it with Jo (Noah) and Derrick (Rose),’’ a source told Cowley. “That’s how they operate.”

As Butler has been rumored to be on the trading block for quite some time, is it possible that the Chicago front office is trying to garner as much ammunition on him before dealing him away? We’ll have to wait and see.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images