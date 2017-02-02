Jimmy Fallon’s Super Bowl Superlatives Roast Patriots, Falcons On ‘The Tonight Show’

The New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons are Super in more ways than one, as Jimmy Fallon reminds us.
“The Tonight Show” host spoofed photos of Patriots and Falcons players Wednesday night during a Super Bowl edition of his popular “Superlatives” segment. New England’s David Andrews, Marcus Cannon, Cameron Fleming, Chris Long, Kyle Van Noy, and Nate Solder received Fallon’s superlative treatment, and the results were predictably hilarious.
Long apparently loved it.
New England will face Atlanta on Sunday at NRG Stadium in Houston.
Fun and games like Fallon’s were great Wednesday, but the Patriots and Falcons undoubtedly will laugh less and less as the big game approaches.
