Jimmy Fallon’s Super Bowl Superlatives Roast Patriots, Falcons On ‘The Tonight Show’

The New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons are Super in more ways than one, as Jimmy Fallon reminds us.

“The Tonight Show” host spoofed photos of Patriots and Falcons players Wednesday night during a Super Bowl edition of his popular “Superlatives” segment. New England’s David Andrews, Marcus Cannon, Cameron Fleming, Chris Long, Kyle Van Noy, and Nate Solder received Fallon’s superlative treatment, and the results were predictably hilarious.

Long apparently loved it.

This led me to the thought that a great business would be for renting stand in significant others at family dinners. PATENT — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) February 2, 2017

Like "this is my actually dad, everyone" You can rent a celebrity for a really high price. https://t.co/t0OJa7LZvj — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) February 2, 2017

New England will face Atlanta on Sunday at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Fun and games like Fallon’s were great Wednesday, but the Patriots and Falcons undoubtedly will laugh less and less as the big game approaches.