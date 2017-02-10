Joe Flacco Voted Most Attractive NFL Player; Patriots Fifth Among Teams

Share this:

Is Joe Flacco the NFL quarterback elite? We’ll let you argue that one. But when it comes to attractiveness, the Baltimore Ravens quarterback is as elite as they come.

Well, at least according to one recent survey.

Fanatics.com recently released the results from a study it did on the attractiveness of NFL players, and Flacco came in first with an 8.2 rating — the study is based on a 10-point rating scale, and the players were rated by “impartial assessors,” according to Fanatics.com.

The highest-ranked New England Patriot was wide receiver Danny Amendola, who was third with a 7.9. Quarterback Tom Brady and wide receiver Julian Edelman were tied for seventh at 7.5.

The Pats also made the top 10 among teams, as they were ranked the fifth. The Tennessee Titans were No. 1, followed by the San Francisco 49ers, Washington Redskins and Denver Broncos, respectively.

The last way the players were ranked was by position, and quarterbacks finished No. 1 with a 5.06 attractiveness rating. Rob Gronkowski will be happy to know tight ends were second, followed by safeties, linebackers and running backs.

