Joe Maddon Gives Tour Of His Ridiculous RV On ‘Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel’

Joe Maddon isn’t a very conventional guy, so it should come as no surprise that his favorite place to hang out isn’t very conventional, either.

The Chicago Cubs manager could live anywhere he wants after leading the team to its first World Series in 108 years this past season, but he prefers the company — or lack thereof — of his RV, “The Cousin Eddie.” But this isn’t any old RV; Maddon’s boasts a king-sized bedroom, one-and-a-half bathrooms, heated floors and four TVs, which the 63-year-old coach himself deemed unnecessary.

And Maddon recently gave Bryant Gumbel a tour for an episode of HBO’s “Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel” that’s set to air Tuesday.

Unfortunately for Maddon, he doesn’t get to spend as much time doing nothing nowadays, but we’re sure he doesn’t mind now that he’s a World Series champion.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images