Joey Logano Wins Wild Clash At Daytona; Brad Keselowski, Denny Hamlin Crash On Last Lap

Joey Logano has returned to victory lane at Daytona International Speedway.

Logano won the 2017 Advance Auto Parts Clash at Daytona Sunday, kicking off his Monster Energy NASCAR Cup season with a stirring exhibition win. Logan profited Brad Keselowski’s accident with leader Denny Hamlin on the final lap to earn a comeback win.

What a finish! RT to congratulate @joeylogano on his WIN in #TheClash at @DISupdates. Watch the WILD final lap: https://t.co/WjwiwISntl — FS1 (@FS1) February 19, 2017

Kyle Busch, Alex Bowman and Danica Patrick finished second, third and fourth, respectively.

Logano won the Daytona 500 in 2015. He’s happy to have snapped Hamlin’s three-year winning streak at the kickoff event.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images