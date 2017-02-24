Joey Logano Signs Extension With Team Penske ‘Through 2022 And Beyond’

Share this:

Not every NASCAR fan is crazy about Joey Logano, but the 26-year-old isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

Team Penske announced Friday that Logano signed a contract extension, keeping him with the team for at least five more years, according to a press release. The terms of the deal aren’t clear, as the only detail Penske revealed was a play on words, saying Logano would be in the No. 22 “through the 2022 season and beyond.”

“We are so proud of the driver Joey has become since joining our team in 2013 and all the success he has been a part of on the No. 22 team,” Roger Penske said in a statement. “But more importantly, we are proud of the man that Joey has become. He has evolved into an effective leader both on and off the track. Joey is a great ambassador for all of our partners and his philanthropic work through his Joey Logano Foundation has been remarkable. Joey is the type of person we are proud to have at Team Penske and we are excited that he will be a big part of the team’s future for many years to come.”

In his nine seasons in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, Logano has accumulated 136 top-10 finishes, 17 poles and 17 race wins, 15 of which came during his time at Penske. His new deal shouldn’t come as much surprise, as his stock is currently as high as it’s ever been following his career-best second-place finish in the 2016 season.

“This has been a great chapter of my life since joining Team Penske in 2013,” Logano said in a press release. “It was really a second chance for my career. Since then, we’ve experienced a lot of success and a lot of great life moments, both on and off the track. Now, we have to go out there and continue to perform on the track. With Team Penske, Shell-Pennzoil, Autotrader, AAA, Ford and all of our partners showing their belief in me, I want to go out and show what I can do for them. I’ve worked really hard to get here. Now I need to embrace this commitment and take advantage of this awesome opportunity.”

In securing Logano through at least 2022, Penske also extended its relationship with Shell-Pennzoil, which has served as the primary sponsor on his car.

