John Farrell Encouraged By Eduardo Rodriguez’s Bullpen Sessions

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Red Sox have some decisions to make regarding the back end of the starting rotation.

The Red Sox acquired left-handed ace Chris Sale on Dec. 6 to go along with David Price and reigning American League Cy Young winner Rick Porcello, but the last two spots in the rotation are up for grabs.

Eduardo Rodriguez is vying for one of those spots despite a lingering knee injury.

Rodriguez threw his second bullpen of the spring Friday, and manager John Farrell was encouraged by what he saw from the young left-hander.

Hear what Farrell had to say in the video from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank, above.