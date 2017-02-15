John Farrell Excited For Talent, Edge That Chris Sale Gives Red Sox

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Red Sox had their first official workout for pitchers and catchers Tuesday, and that means that newly acquired left-hander Chris Sale was throwing in a Red Sox uniform for the first time.

The Red Sox acquired Sale for a package of young prospects from the Chicago White Sox on Dec. 6, and manager John Farrell is already excited about the ace’s presence on his club.

Hear what Farrell had to say about Sale in the video from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank, above.