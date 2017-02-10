John Lynch’s Daughter Calls 49ers ‘Horrible,’ Cried When He Became GM

Share this:

The San Francisco 49ers have been very active already this offseason.

The team sent shockwaves around the league with the hiring of John Lynch as general manager, who has no previous front office experience. They’ve also filled their head-coaching vacancy with Kyle Shanahan, who’s coming off a great season as the Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator.

While the Shanahan hiring was expected for quite some type, Lynch’s surprised most, given his lack of experience. Becoming a GM of an NFL team is obviously a huge milestone for the nine-time Pro-Bowl selection, but one member of his family didn’t share the excitement.

After his introductory press conference on Thursday, Lynch spoke with NFL Network’s Michael Silver and revealed that his nine-year-old daughter, Leah, doesn’t think very highly of the 49ers.

“I think the toughest one — I haven’t told this yet to the media — all my kids took it really well,” Lynch told Silver. “They were shocked but they took it really well. My nine-year-old started bawling, and she’s not that girl. She’s the one that was always happy. And she was crying, and I said, ‘What’s wrong Leah? Are you afraid? Is there some nervous anxiety about moving?’ And she said, ‘No daddy,’ and she was sobbing. And I said, ‘What’s wrong?’ And she said, ‘The 49ers are horrible.’ So, I said, ‘Well, I think that’s why they hired your daddy.'”

Leah has a point. The 49ers finished with the second-worst record in the NFL last season with a lowly 2-14 record.

