Jonathan Drouin’s Dominant OT Shift Ends With Highlight-Reel Game-Winning Goal

Share this:

Tweet







The NHL’s 3-on-3 overtime format suits some players better than others, and Jonathan Drouin certainly proved he falls on the list of players who can single-handedly win a game in the sudden-death frame.

The Tampa Bay Lightning forward showed off his entire skill set in the matter of about a minute Sunday night against the Colorado Avalanche.

Midway through the overtime period, Drouin absolutely took over, playing both offense and defense through all three zones. Whether it was skating, stickhandling, vision or finish, Drouin showed it all off before burying the game-winning goal.

Here is that incredible final shift by Jonathan Drouin in its entirety. #TBLightning pic.twitter.com/SVDa9kd5Ko — Jonathan Arnholz (@JArnholz) February 20, 2017

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports Images