Jose Canseco Warns Humanity About Robot Takeover In Bizarre Twitter Rant

Jose Canseco wants us all to be smarter about artificial intelligence
The former Major League Baseball player used Twitter on Monday to issue a dire warning about robots’ impending takeover of the economy and ultimately our ability to survive. Canseco used history and statistics to further his argument, although we’re not sure how accurate his numbers are.
Canseco published a book in 2005 in which he asserted performance-enhancing-drug abuse was rampant among professional baseball players. Many initially scoffed at him, but history vindicated him,
So maybe we should take Canseco’s warning seriously, lest we all will be assimilated. If we wait too long, resistance truly will be futile.
Thumbnail photo via Neville E. Guard/USA TODAY Sports Images
