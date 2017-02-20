Jose Canseco Warns Humanity About Robot Takeover In Bizarre Twitter Rant

Share this:

Jose Canseco wants us all to be smarter about artificial intelligence

The former Major League Baseball player used Twitter on Monday to issue a dire warning about robots’ impending takeover of the economy and ultimately our ability to survive. Canseco used history and statistics to further his argument, although we’re not sure how accurate his numbers are.

The robot threat is being taken to lightly — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) February 20, 2017

Robots will not attack and kill us physically like in the movies — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) February 20, 2017

For 60 years Robots have been systematically destroying us in clandestine economy based war started when eniac was turned on — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) February 20, 2017

Already today a fully robotized factory reduces human jobs 90% and increases production 250% and reduces defects 80% while doubling profit — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) February 20, 2017

Robots control every industry our food supply our transportation systems our health care and education systems EVERYTHING — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) February 20, 2017

robots are stealing our jobs bringing economic ruin to us human by human starving us to death one by one — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) February 20, 2017

All that will be left is uber technical humans trained to service robots. — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) February 20, 2017

Canseco published a book in 2005 in which he asserted performance-enhancing-drug abuse was rampant among professional baseball players. Many initially scoffed at him, but history vindicated him,

So maybe we should take Canseco’s warning seriously, lest we all will be assimilated. If we wait too long, resistance truly will be futile.

