Julian Edelman And His Amazing Catch To Be Featured On SI’s Next Cover

Julian Edelman earned a permanent place in New England Patriots and Super Bowl history Sunday night.
Edelman helped the Patriots complete a historic comeback against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI by making one of the greatest catches ever on the team’s game-tying drive in the fourth quarter.
The play produced all sorts of amazing photos, and one of those photos has earned a spot on the cover of Sports Illustrated’s latest issue.
That’s a pretty sweet collectors’ item for Patriots fans.
The only thing better than Edelman’s catch might be his reaction to it, but those looking for a permanent memory of the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history might want to grab themselves a copy of this week’s SI.
Thumbnail photo via Dan Powers/USA TODAY Sports Images
