Julian Edelman And His Amazing Catch To Be Featured On SI’s Next Cover

Share this:

Tweet







Julian Edelman earned a permanent place in New England Patriots and Super Bowl history Sunday night.

Edelman helped the Patriots complete a historic comeback against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI by making one of the greatest catches ever on the team’s game-tying drive in the fourth quarter.

The play produced all sorts of amazing photos, and one of those photos has earned a spot on the cover of Sports Illustrated’s latest issue.

The fans have spoken! Julian Edelman's incredible catch during #SB51 will grace this week's cover https://t.co/GD0M6OSDGL pic.twitter.com/90cuymoF8q — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 7, 2017

That’s a pretty sweet collectors’ item for Patriots fans.

The only thing better than Edelman’s catch might be his reaction to it, but those looking for a permanent memory of the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history might want to grab themselves a copy of this week’s SI.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Powers/USA TODAY Sports Images