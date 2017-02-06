Julian Edelman Crushes Ballboy After Late Hit That Super Bowl Refs Miss

Share this:

HOUSTON — Julian Edelman was on the receiving end of a bad non-call Sunday at Super Bowl LI, but someone else bore the brunt of it.

The New England Patriots wideout clearly was hit out of bounds by Falcons linebacker Deion Jones during a first-quarter drive, and when he fell to the ground afterward, he took the ballboy with him.

Hardest hit of the Super Bowl so far: on the ballboy. https://t.co/zJsPCPbM4X pic.twitter.com/f5WaaCSZdy — SB Nation GIF (@SBNationGIF) February 5, 2017

Edelman wasn’t happy about the non-call, and he let the ref know about it. Perhaps the ballboy should have, too.

