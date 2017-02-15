Julian Edelman Opens ‘Edelman’s Catch’ Seafood Restaurant In Hilarious Video

Share this:

When New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman and head coach Bill Belichick went on “The Tonight Show” last week, host Jimmy Fallon suggested that Edelman open up a seafood restaurant, called “Edelman’s Catch,” based on his famous Super Bowl LI catch during the Patriots’ historic comeback against the Atlanta Falcons.

So Edelman had a little fun Tuesday, posting a spoof video of himself imagining what it would be like if he was gutting fish instead of winning Super Bowls. He even mimicked his famed catch in the video.

Take a look at Edelman envisioning his restaurant in the Twitter video below.

If Edelman did open his restaurant, would the fish and chips come with fries or onion “rings”?

Thumbnail photo via Twitter/Edelman11