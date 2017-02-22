Julian Edelman Responds To Tom Brady’s Missing Jersey Suspect Board

The NFL is in the offseason, but there is one pressing question around New England: Where is Tom Brady’s Super Bowl LI jersey?
After the Patriots miraculously defeated the Atlanta Falcons on Feb. 5, Brady revealed in the locker room that someone had stolen his game jersey.
In an attempt to find the jersey, which Patriots owner Robert Kraft likened to a “priceless piece of art,” Brady created a “suspect board” which he shared on his Instagram Wednesday.
The Patriots QB listed Julian Edelman as a primary suspect, which would make sense given the two’s close friendship. Edelman responded to Brady’s suspect board, ensuring his quarterback that they’d eventually find the jersey.
Given Edelman and Brady’s tendency to thrive in pressure-filled moments, we wouldn’t put it past them to locate the culprit.
Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images
