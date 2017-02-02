Julian Edelman Likes Look Of ‘Beardlicious’ Patriots Ahead Of Super Bowl LI

Share this:

HOUSTON — The New England Patriots will take the field for Super Bowl LI in just a few short days, but Julian Edelman and some of his Patriots teammates look like they’re preparing for the Stanley Cup Final.

Edelman currently is sporting a playoff beard of epic proportions — a thick mass of facial hair he said he hasn’t cut in four months. It’s a yearly tradition for the Patriots wideout, whose face was similarly covered during Super Bowl XLIX.

“I just lost my razor,” Edelman said Wednesday.

Edelman isn’t the only Patriots player rocking a fine beard during Super Bowl week. Fullback James Develin, defensive end Rob Ninkovich, center David Andrews and kicker Stephen Gostkowski — just to name a few — also have let their facial hair flow.

“I would say probably Ninko, he’s up there,” Edelman said when asked for his Patriots beard power rankings. “Danny Amendola with his little dirty sanchez is pretty good. It’s, like, spotty. Who else has beards? Gost has a good beard, Steve. Matty P (defensive coordinator Matt Patricia). It’s pretty beardlicious out here.”

Photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images