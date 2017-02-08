Julian Edelman’s Message To Tom Brady Before Super Bowl OT Will Give You Chills

Share this:

Tweet







If you haven’t had the chance yet, you really should watch “Inside the NFL: Super Bowl LI” from Sunday’s showdown between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons.

And if you do, make sure you keep an eye out for what Julian Edelman said to Tom Brady before the Pats capped their epic comeback in overtime.

Before Brady led New England down to field to a 34-28 win, Edelman was caught by “Inside the NFL” microphones telling the GOAT to win this for his mother.

Chills. Absolute chills.

The world found out before Super Bowl LI that Brady’s mother had been experiencing health issues, but she saw her son play in person at Houston’s NRG Stadium. And she saw one hell of a game.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images