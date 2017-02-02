Justin Bieber’s T-Mobile Super Bowl Commercial Co-Stars Rob Gronkowski

Share this:

Brace yourself: Justin Bieber is going to infiltrate your Super Bowl Sunday … with a little help from Rob Gronkowski.

T-Mobile found a loose connection between an NFL touchdown dance (and its “unlimited moves”) and cell phone coverage for a new commercial, which everyone will see in full at some point Sunday when the New England Patriots take on the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

Bieber is the star of the show, but the spot also includes cameos from Gronk and former NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens.

Check out a teaser for the spot below.