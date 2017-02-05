Soccer

Juventus Vs. Inter Milan Live Stream: Watch Serie A Soccer Game Online

by on Sun, Feb 5, 2017 at 2:34PM
The Derby d’Italia is once again upon us.

Juventus will host Inter Milan on Sunday in a Serie A (Italian first division) game between two of Italian soccer’s marquee clubs.

Juventus currently tops the standings with 51 points after 21 games. Inter Milan has 42 points from 22 games, but its seven-game winning streak has fueled dreams of qualifying for next season’s UEFA Champions League and perhaps knocking Juventus off the summit.

Here’s how to watch Juventus vs. Inter Milan online.

When: Sunday, Feb. 5, at 2:45 p.m. ET
Live Stream: FuboTV

