Juventus Vs. Napoli Live Stream: Watch Coppa Italia Semifinal Online

Juventus and Napoli rarely are fit to be tied.

The teams will meet Tuesday at Juventus Stadium in the first leg of their Coppa Italia (Italian Cup) semifinal series. They haven’t played to a draw since March 1, 2013, with Napoli winning three and Juventus claiming five victories in their eight ensuing contests.

Juventus’ home form in league play suggests Napoli should prepare to feel the sting of defeat.

30 – Juventus have now won 30 Serie A home games in a row, keeping a clean sheet 19 times in the process. Invulnerable. #JuveEmpoli — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) February 25, 2017

Here’s how to watch Juventus vs. Napoli online.

When: Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 2:45 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FuboTV

