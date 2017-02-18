Kansas Vs. Baylor Live Stream: Watch College Basketball Game Online

Share this:

Tweet







It’s time for Round 2 of Kansas vs. Baylor.

The Jayhawks (No. 3) and the Bears (No. 4), who are first and second in the Big 12, respectively, square off for the second time Saturday after Kansas won their Feb. 1 meeting in Lawrence, Kan., 73-68. And Baylor will get its shot at revenge on their home court Saturday in Waco, Texas.

In fact, the Jayhawks’ final five games of the season are away, so Baylor has a chance to spoil the start of Kansas’ road trip.

Here’s how you can watch Kansas vs. Baylor online.

When: Saturday, Feb. 18, at 1 p.m. ET

Watch: CBSSports.com

Thumbnail photo via Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports Images