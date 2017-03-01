Kevin Durant Injury: Updates On Warriors Star’s Hyperextended Left Knee

Share this:

The Golden State Warriors lost their best player Tuesday night, and now they await further news on the severity of his injury.

Kevin Durant left the Warriors’ road game against the Washington Wizards in the first quarter with what the team is calling a hyperextended left knee.

Warriors calling it a hyperextended left knee for Kevin Durant. Out for the night. MRI scheduled. Team will hold its breath for results. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 1, 2017

Warriors center Zaza Pachulia fell back on Durant’s left leg, forcing him to make a trip to the locker room.

Kevin Durant headed to the locker room after suffering an apparent knee injury on this play: pic.twitter.com/Op5iFizNrs — Chat Sports (@ChatSports) March 1, 2017

Even though the Washington D.C. area is home for Durant, he hasn’t had much injury luck against the Wizards.

The last time he played in Washington in Nov. 2015, Kevin Durant strained his left hamstring in the first half & missed the next 6 games — Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) March 1, 2017

Durant is averaging 25.8 points, 8.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game in his first season with the Warriors.

