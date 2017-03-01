Kevin Durant Injury: Updates On Warriors Star’s Hyperextended Left Knee

The Golden State Warriors lost their best player Tuesday night, and now they await further news on the severity of his injury.
Kevin Durant left the Warriors’ road game against the Washington Wizards in the first quarter with what the team is calling a hyperextended left knee.
Warriors center Zaza Pachulia fell back on Durant’s left leg, forcing him to make a trip to the locker room.
Even though the Washington D.C. area is home for Durant, he hasn’t had much injury luck against the Wizards.
Durant is averaging 25.8 points, 8.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game in his first season with the Warriors.
Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images
