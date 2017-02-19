Kevin Durant Mistakenly Introduced As Oklahoma City Native At NBA All-Star Weekend

Share this:

Kevin Durant just can’t seem to shake his Oklahoma City past.

The Golden State Warriors star was introduced as an Oklahoma City native prior to the 3-Point Contest on Saturday at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. The public address announcer tried to correct his gaffe, but the damage was already done.

Durant controversially joined the Warriors last summer as a free agent, having failed to de-throne them as Western Conference kingpins when he played for the Thunder. Many criticized his decision, and the reception Thunders fans gave him Feb. 12 was a clear indication he’s no longer one of Oklahoma City’s favorite sons.

Apparently, Smoothie King Center’s PA announcer missed that message.

And by the way, Durant was born and raised in Washington, D.C.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images