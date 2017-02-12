Kevin Durant Traveled With Extra Security For Return To Oklahoma City

Share this:

Kevin Durant was not expecting to be warmly received in his return to Oklahoma City.

Durant and the Golden State Warriors traveled to OKC for a Saturday night date against the Thunder. The contest will be Durant’s first time returning to Oklahoma City since he signed with the Warriors in the offseason, and apparently, KD took some extra precautions to make sure things run smoothly.

League sources told ESPN “a heightened armed security team had been procured, tripling the normal amount of security personnel the Warriors typically travel with.” Durant’s business manager, Rich Kleiman, is also expected to sit next Durant’s mother, Wanda.

While the Warriors felt extra security was needed for the event, the Thunder did not share the same belief. A Thunder official told ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne that “they are confident their normal security procedures will be adequate.”

In preparation for his return to OKC, Durant reportedly reached out to LeBron James’ agent Rich Paul for advice. Paul, on behalf of James, knows a thing or two about traveling to arenas with on-edge fans, and relayed some tips to Durant.

“Paul stressed to Durant the importance of hiring additional security staff, keeping his emotions in check, monitoring his family’s whereabouts, moving precisely in the arena and not reacting to insults,” ESPN reported. “Paul also reminded him to show his appreciation to the city and organization and reminded him that as long as he’s happy with his decision, he doesn’t owe anybody anything.”

